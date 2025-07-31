Israeli Forces Kill 103 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that Israeli forces killed 103 Palestinians and wounded 399 over the previous 24 hours as relentless US-backed Israeli attacks continue across the Strip.

The Health Ministry said that another body of a Palestinian killed in a previous Israeli attack was recovered from the rubble. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them until now,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The ministry said that the majority of the dead were killed while attempting to reach food aid. It said that it recorded the death of 60, and another 195 were wounded. Since the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating in May, the ministry has recorded the deaths of 1,239 aid seekers and the injuries of 8,152.

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Palestinians carry the body of a person killed by Israeli fire, as aid supplies that entered Gaza through Israel are transported, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, July 30, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Palestinians were killed on Wednesday while trying to reach UN aid trucks and distribution sites run by the GHF. According to The Associated Press, the al-Shifa Hospital said it received the bodies of 12 people who were killed when Israeli forces fired on a crowd awaiting aid trucks coming from the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, said it received 16 bodies of people killed by Israeli forces while waiting for aid trucks near the Morag Corridor, a strip of land controlled by the IDF between Rafah and Khan Younis. The Al Awda Hospital in central Gaza said it received the bodies of four Palestinians killed near a GHF aid site.

Photos from Gaza show crowds of people carrying Palestinians who were wounded or killed by the IDF while attempting to get aid. Hungry Palestinians continue to make the perilous journey to reach aid despite the risk of getting killed, demonstrating the severe starvation caused by the US-backed Israeli siege. The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that another seven people starved to death in Gaza, bringing the total number of malnutrition deaths to 154.

Israeli airstrikes also pounded targets across Gaza. At least 13 people were killed by strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp and the northern cities of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.

The Health Ministry said that the latest violence has brought its overall death toll since October 7, 2023, to 60,138 and the number of wounded to 146,269. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.