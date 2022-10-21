Jews ‘own banks, media, government,’ American model claims

World Israel News

The latest celebrity to openly spout antisemitic vitriol is American model Carmen Ortega Baljian who told her 2.5 million Instagram followers that “evil” Jews own “banks,” the “media,” and control the government.

“They own banks, they own the media, and in our politics heavy. Who’s awake yet?” Ortega, who also bills herself as an entrepreneur and fashion designer, wrote.

Ortega shared a tweet by conservative pundit Candace Owens about JP Morgan Chase dropping Kanye “Ye” West, apparently a result of his own antisemitic posts.

Ortega captioned Owen’s tweet on her Instagram story, writing: “Who runs the banks? How many more times will I be right about these people?”

Jamie Dimon, a Greek non-Jew, serves as CEO of JP Morgan Chase, a publicly traded bank.

In a separate Instagram story, Ortega wrote: “Have short version of the Talmud just in case anyone has any more doubts. It’s time to wake up baby. What’s happening to Kanye is a direct example of everything. So when I’m always preaching stop voting pro-Israel.”

“You are supporting the very people or the people’s people that think it’s okay to do what they are doing to him. Our government is infiltrated with the same type of evil. Be intelligent,” she wrote.

“The truth is antisemtic [sic]. Let that sink in,” she wrote.

The Stop Antisemitism nonprofit slammed Ortega for risking the safety of Jewish people.

“Your rhetoric is putting the lives of Jews in jeopardy and with a verified following of 2.5 million, you need to do better, esp. as a marginalized woman yourself,” the group said alongside screenshots of her posts, and noted that it was only “a small example of disputing your antisemitic conspiracy theories of Jewish power and control.”

“This online hatred often inspires others to commit murder as we have seen from Tree of Life, Poway, & Parkland,” Stop Antisemitism said.

Carmen Ortega – verified @instagram user w/2.5 million followers – is spreading horrifying antisemitic conspiracy theories of Jewish power and control This online hatred often inspires others to commit murder as we have seen from Tree of Life, Poway, & Parkland @mosseri @Meta pic.twitter.com/mgVU7pIEQl — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 13, 2022

World Israel News