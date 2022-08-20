EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden Enlists China Owned TikTok to Partner with Federal Voting Assistance Program in 2022 Midterm Elections https://t.co/7bb0RthoSv
— Brad Porcellato (@BradPorcellato) August 20, 2022
Posted: August 20, 2022
Categories: News
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden Enlists China Owned TikTok to Partner with Federal Voting Assistance Program in 2022 Midterm Elections https://t.co/7bb0RthoSv
— Brad Porcellato (@BradPorcellato) August 20, 2022
One thought on “Joe Biden Enlists China Owned TikTok”
Marriage made in hell