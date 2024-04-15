John Hagee Cheers Israel-Iran Battle as ‘Gog and Magog War,’ Will Lobby Congress Not to Deescalate

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Pastor John Hagee, founder of the Christians United for Israel lobbying group, said Sunday that Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel was the start of the “Gog and Magog war” from the Bible and said he’s going to lobby Congress not to “deescalate” tensions and instead support Israel’s war.

“Pastor John Hagee this am says Iran’s missiles are the prophetic start of the ‘Gog and Magog’ war from the Bible (that ends w/ Jesus returning and Jews killed or converted),” Lee Fang commented. “Says he will travel to DC to lobby lawmakers not to ‘deescalate’ and support Israel. Asks for money.”

WATCH:

John Hagee’s “Christians United for Israel” is funded to the tune of millions of dollars by non-Christian Zionists Robert Shillman, the late Sheldon Adelson (now his wife Miriam) and Bernard Marcus.

This is detailed in a 2023 report from the Public Accountability Initiative LittleSis titled, “The Wealthy Donors Behind Christians United for Israel”:

Hagee doesn’t need any of the suckers in audience to donate a dime as his megadonors got him fully covered.