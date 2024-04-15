John Hagee Cheers Israel-Iran Battle as ‘Gog and Magog War,’ Will Lobby Congress Not to Deescalate

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
Pastor John Hagee, founder of the Christians United for Israel lobbying group, said Sunday that Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel was the start of the “Gog and Magog war” from the Bible and said he’s going to lobby Congress not to “deescalate” tensions and instead support Israel’s war.
“Pastor John Hagee this am says Iran’s missiles are the prophetic start of the ‘Gog and Magog’ war from the Bible (that ends w/ Jesus returning and Jews killed or converted),” Lee Fang commented. “Says he will travel to DC to lobby lawmakers not to ‘deescalate’ and support Israel. Asks for money.”
WATCH:
John Hagee’s “Christians United for Israel” is funded to the tune of millions of dollars by non-Christian Zionists Robert Shillman, the late Sheldon Adelson (now his wife Miriam) and Bernard Marcus.
This is detailed in a 2023 report from the Public Accountability Initiative LittleSis titled, “The Wealthy Donors Behind Christians United for Israel”:
Robert Shillman, Cognex Corporation – Shillman Foundation
From 2012 to 2021, The Shillman Foundation contributed $1.4 million to CUFI. Robert Shillman, founder and trustee of Shillman Foundation, built his wealth as CEO of Cognex, a manufacturer of machine vision and barcode scanning softwares and sensors used in manufacturing automation. His foundation funds several rightwing and pro-Israel groups in the U.S., including the Zionist Organization of America. Shillman is also a former board member of the Friends of Israel Defense Forces and funder of the anti-Muslim hate group, David Horowtiz Freedom Center.
Miriam Adelson, Las Vegas Sands – Adelson Family Foundation
In 2020, the Adelson Family Foundation contributed $1.1 million to CUFI. The late billionaire Sheldon Adelson built an empire operating large casino resorts across the world through the Las Vegas Sands Corporation. His wife, Miriam Adelson (who, as of 2021, was a trustee of the family foundation), is estimated to be worth $32 billion. She is a close Trump ally and megadonor and is currently in line to buy the Dallas Mavericks NBA team. Adelson was a staunch supporter of Israel and instrumental in pushing the Republican party to embrace Israel. His foundation has spent hundreds of millions funding Birthright Israel, pushing anti-Muslim propaganda, and bankrolling a free daily newspaper referred to by critics as the “unofficial mouthpiece of Netanyahu.”
Bernie Marcus, Home Depot – Marcus Foundation
In both 2020 and 201, The Marcus Foundation contributed $60,000 to CUFI. Billionaire Bernie Marcus is the co-founder of Home Depot who served as the company’s first CEO and chairman until his retirement in 2002. Over the last 30 years, Marcus and his wife have donated more than $2 billion through the Marcus Foundation. Marcus is a Republican super donor, best known for his fervent support of Donald Trump. Marcus, who is worth $8.2 billion, is a prolific ring-wing donor, Trump ally, and union buster. He is also the founding president of the Israel Democracy Institute. This year, he gave $1 million to AIPAC’s United Democracy Project, which works to elect candidates who support Israel.
Hagee doesn’t need any of the suckers in audience to donate a dime as his megadonors got him fully covered.