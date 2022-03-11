Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail in Hoax Hate Crime Case

TMZ

Jussie Smollett was just sentenced to 150 days in Jail for his elaborate hoax on the streets of Chicago … and Jussie went off on the judge, telling him if he dies in prison it’s not suicide. It got so intense, Jussie was taken into custody and left with his fist in the air.

Judge Linn just handed down the sentence … which also includes 30 months felony probation, $120,106 restitution to the city of Chicago and will pay a $25,000 fine.

Judge Linn pointed to Jussie’s testimony during trial, when he talked about his life … and he talked about social justice and how much it meant to him and his family. And, the judge noted the irony and hypocrisy that Jussie engineered a hate crime hoax.

The judge called Jussie arrogant, selfish, narcissistic, and he did damage to real victims of hate crimes. Victims are always reluctant to come forward, and Jussie did them no favors. The judge says Jussie lied … lied and lied repeatedly about the incident. The judge made it clear he was not sentencing Jussie to satisfy public opinion … it was purely a matter of what Jussie did. The judge said there was nothing he could do that would be worse than what he did to himself, saying Jussie destroyed his life by his shenanigans. Jussie declined to speak in open court before sentencing … his lawyer advised against it. See the pics and read the rest here: https://www.tmz.com/2022/03/10/jussie-smollett-sentencing-hoax-crime-trial-chicago-attack/ Judge Linn says Jussie wasn’t motivated by money … he did it because he craved the attention and thought he could boost his profile by tapping into the social justice movement in America. He said he just wanted to make himself more famous, throwing himself a “national pity party.”