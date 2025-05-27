⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN: A large group of Israeli settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, assaulted an unarmed Palestinian youth in Jerusalem just moments ago. pic.twitter.com/HPmr3o93ZZ
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 26, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN: A large group of Israeli settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, assaulted an unarmed Palestinian youth in Jerusalem just moments ago. pic.twitter.com/HPmr3o93ZZ
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 26, 2025