JUST IN: Democrat Governor JB Pritzker is literally now begging “for mercy” to Texas Governor Greg Abbott to stop bussing migrants to his state.

By Colin Rugg

Remarkable.

Abbott is simply giving Pritzker what he asked for considering in 2021, Pritzker signed a bill making Illinois the “most welcoming state in the nation” for illegals.

“While action is pending at the federal level, I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves.”

“Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state,” he begged.

The begging from Pritzker comes as the O’Hare Airport in Chicago has practically become a migrant camp. (Video below)

They never learn.

