JUST IN: Epstein docs claim Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underaged girls to “politicians, foreign presidents and a well-known Prime Minister” so he could blackmail them.
So who exactly was Epstein working for?
Former Mossad agent Ari Ben-Menashe claims Jeffrey Epstein was a spy… pic.twitter.com/IEiX9svbs4
Posted: January 5, 2024
2 thoughts on “JUST IN: Epstein docs claim Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underaged girls to “politicians, foreign presidents and a well-known Prime Minister” so he could blackmail them.”
Why is The Epstein Circus so enthusiastically back in town? The timing is suspect. Could it be coaxing us to look the other way while World War 3 is echoing in the New Year? And ain’t The Epstein Phenomenon simply all summed up in a comment I came across just now:
“Our political and cultural leaders are whores and pedophiles.”
Of course, we know who to thank. Mazel Tov!!
.
well said Galen what are they trying to get our attention away from