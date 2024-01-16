JUST IN: ‘Grown Ups’ actor Alec Musser has died at the age of 50 years old as his fiancée suspects he died from COV*D.

By Colin Rugg

His fiancée, Paige Press, says he was “very healthy” and had been vaccinated and boosted.

“He was a very healthy person. I mean he took exceptional care of his body and what went into it,” she said.

“Alec was a wonderful man. He was the best fiancé. The best dog dad. Very kind hearted person.”

Press said he was suffering from “a severe case of Cov*d” and believes that’s what killed him.

Adam Sandler also released a message on IG.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” Sandler said.

RIP.

