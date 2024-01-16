JUST IN: ‘Grown Ups’ actor Alec Musser has died at the age of 50 years old as his fiancée suspects he died from COV*D.

His fiancée, Paige Press, says he was “very healthy” and had been vaccinated and boosted.
“He was a very healthy person. I mean he took exceptional care of his body and what went into it,” she said.
“Alec was a wonderful man. He was the best fiancé. The best dog dad. Very kind hearted person.”
Press said he was suffering from “a severe case of Cov*d” and believes that’s what killed him.
Adam Sandler also released a message on IG.
“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” Sandler said.
RIP.
vaccinated and boosted. he took exceptional care of his body and what went into it,( sure he did)
Safe and effective , well they got the second part right , but thats government for ya
people just don’t want to accept the fact that they are being murdered by their choice to trust the fcken liars and murderers they say you cant fix stupid , oh but you sure AF can kill it