JUST IN: Man shot in the head on Brooklyn subway after victim is disarmed by passenger

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

On Thursday, a 36-year-old man was shot in the head on board a northbound subway A train in Brooklyn at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station.

The victim, who was taken to the NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition, was armed with a gun and allegedly provoked an argument with a 32-year-old passenger. The victim was reportedly shot in the head with his own gun by the passenger during the altercation, police said.

NYPD said that the incident occurred around 4:45 pm and the victim boarded the train at the Nostrand Avenue stop. Witnesses described the man who was shot as an aggressor and provocateur, per ABC 7.

The passenger boarded the train and was approached by the victim when the train started to move, according to police.

An argument ensued between the two individuals which became physical. The 36-year-old “aggressor” pulled out a knife or razor blade and then went to retrieve his firearm after putting down the blade, police said. The man then began walking toward the 32-year-old passenger with his firearm in a menacing way, according to police. The passenger disarmed the man and then shot him in the head with his firearm.

The train pulled into the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station where officers heard gunfire and the 32-year-old passenger was taken into custody for questioning. Charges have not yet been filed.

This comes as New York City heightened its police presence at subway stations and on trains in an attempt to deter crime, which has drastically increased in the transportation system in recent years. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guards to subway stations across the Big Apple to conduct bag checks and establish authoritative presence.