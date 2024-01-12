JUST IN: Texas National Guard has seized Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, preventing Border Patrol officers from entering the area as the border crisis continues to spiral out of control.

Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas says the move was done without city consent.

Eagle Pass has been a hotspot for illegal migrant crossings as seen in the video below. “Texas is holding the line at our southern border with miles of additional razor wire and anti-climb barriers to deter and repel the record-high levels of illegal immigration invited by Biden’s reckless open border policies,” Abbot spokesperson Renae Eze recently said. “Texas will continue to deploy Texas National Guard soldiers, DPS troopers, and more barriers, utilizing every tool and strategy to respond to President Biden’s ongoing border crisis.”

