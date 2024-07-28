Kamala Harris to create ‘pathway to citizenship’ for millions of illegal immigrants she let in as Biden’s ‘border czar’: Liz Warren

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

Senator Elizabeth Warren announced on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper that Kamala Harris, if elected president, will work to grant citizenship to the millions of illegal immigrants currently residing in the United States. Millions came in during Biden’s term in office after he reversed Donald Trump’s executive orders requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until their hearings. Biden had them released into the US, with court dates pending years into the future.

“I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship,” Warren stated. “Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done.”

Since President Biden took office in 2020, over 10 million illegal immigrants have entered the country. Biden tasked Harris with dealing with the border and illegal immigration in March 2021, though she and her aides have sought to distance her from that responsibility. Her role overseeing the immigration crisis at the southern border earned her the title of “border czar.”

Tapper questioned Warren about the radical immigration policies of the Biden-Harris administration, noting the widespread disapproval among Americans.

“I don’t need to tell you voters overwhelmingly disapprove of how the Biden-Harris administration has handled the border,” Tapper said. “By giving the nomination to one of the leaders of the border effort, aren’t Democrats doubling down on one of your party’s biggest vulnerabilities?”

Warren responded, “Border crossings now are lower than they were in the last year of the Trump administration. But recognize – and I know that Kamala Harris knows – this is a problem that ultimately has to be solved by Congress.”

“We need the tools in order to have more resources at the border, to have more resources in the states and cities that are supporting migrants. And I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship. All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done,” she continued.

The Trump campaign has consistently criticized the Biden-Harris administration for its open-border policies, which have led to a historic number of illegal immigrants entering the country in the last four years. At a rally over the weekend in Minnesota, Republican VP nominee JD Vance targeted Harris for her radical stance on immigration.

“She wants to hand over control of our country to people who shouldn’t be here in the first place. And we cannot let her,” Vance said. “I have a message, a very simple message to the millions of illegal aliens who are in this country and shouldn’t be: If you are here, start packing your bags right now because Donald J. Trump is coming back into office.”