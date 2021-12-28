Kamala Harris Touts “Seven Principles” of Kwanzaa – Says Her Favorite Principle is “Kujichagulia”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Half-Jamaican, half-Indian Kamala Harris claimed one of her favorited childhood memories was celebrating Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is a phony holiday created in 1966 by black radical Ron Everett — aka Dr. Maulana Karenga, a violent felon who tortured two naked black women.

“Deborah Jones, who once was given the Swahili title of an African queen, said she and Gail Davis were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes,” a 1971 Los Angeles Times article reported about Karenga’s conviction.

Harris, who was born in 1964 (two years before Kwanzaa was invented), moved to Quebec when she was 12 years old and went to Hindu temple growing up.

But she celebrated an ‘African-American’ holiday whilst living in Quebec — and practicing Hinduism.

Harris touted the “seven principles” of Marxism Kwanzaa this week.

“When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time. Friends and family members would fill our home. We would listen to the elders tell stories and watch them light the candles on the kinara. During dinner, we would discuss the seven principles,” Harris said.

“My favorite principle is the second: Kujichagulia (self-determination). This principle is about having the power to design your own life and determine your own future. It’s a deeply American principle. From our family to yours, happy Kwanzaa,” she added.

My favorite principle is the second: Kujichagulia (self-determination). This principle is about having the power to design your own life and determine your own future. It’s a deeply American principle. From our family to yours, happy Kwanzaa. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 27, 2021

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most.

Gateway Pundit