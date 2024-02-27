🇵🇸🇮🇱 Kid Rock advocates for killing “30,000 – 40,000 civilians at a time” if Israel don’t get their hostages back. pic.twitter.com/4Is0no4OJP
— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) February 25, 2024
Posted: February 26, 2024
One thought on “Kid Rock advocates for killing “30,000 – 40,000 civilians at a time” if Israel don’t get their hostages back.”
Hey Richie, do you fancy yourself a gangster? You jew ass-sucking son of a bitch. Are you a jew, or one of those pig shit eating Judeo-Christians? Either way you are not intimidating in the least. I’m sure, as you were born with a golden suppository up your ass, every body wanted to be your friend for the motorcycles, boats, and cool cars daddy bought you. Well, I’m not impressed, because you are a fucking traitor for putting a foreign king before your people and for advocating for blowing the limbs off of little children, pregnant woman, and old people. You are unquestionably sick in the head. When the Individual Free Sovern American Nationals take back this country, you will be brought to justice for your treason under the unalienable law of December 15th 1791, and daddy wont be able to buy you out of this one. B.D.S. Kid Rock, or as I like to call him, Richie Rich. It will not harm him financially, but some boo’s and fuck you’s might just let him know that the world doesn’t revolve around his punk ass. He’s just another pig shit eater.