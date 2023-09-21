Kindergarteners sent home with masturbation assignment

By LIBS OF TIKTOK

Four-year-olds at an Alert Bay, British Columbia school were reportedly given this homework assignment on touching their private body parts. The worksheet asks students to draw pictures of places in their home where they can masturbate privately.

Here’s the worksheet the children were asked to complete:

An angry parent took to Facebook with this post:

T’lisa̱lagi’lakw School is part of the Namgis First Nation. A spokesperson for the Nation told Libs of TikTok “the incident is under investigation” and therefore was not able to comment further. The principal could not be reached for comment.

The worksheet is adapted from a book called Body Smart: Right From the Start which is advertised for 3-7 year olds.

UPDATE: After the publishing of this post, the Facebook user and parent of a child in the school who first alerted us to this assignment posted this confirming that the school is investigating: