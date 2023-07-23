🚨 Klaus Schwab Just PUBLICLY ADMITTED He Is Planning To Implement China-Style Forced Covid Lockdowns ALL OVER THE WORLD During The “Next Pandemic” Which He “EXPECTS” To Happen Soon ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gGvpLwbbsf
— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 23, 2023
That thing is not human. No human has a top lip like that.