Kristi Noem announces her intent to implement nationwide “anti-semitism” laws. 🐀☠️
As Secretary of DHS, Noem will weaponize federal law enforcement and use them against American citizens. 🇺🇸⚔️ pic.twitter.com/oixKpMNN4p
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) November 13, 2024
One thought on “Kristi Noem announces her intent to implement nationwide “anti-semitism” laws. As Secretary of DHS, Noem will weaponize federal law enforcement and use them against American citizens.”
you know who rules over you by who you are not allowed to critize