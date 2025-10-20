Kushner: Trump Believes Israel Is “Getting A Little Bit Out Of Control”

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

In an interview, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the President believed Israel was out of control following the attempted assassination of Hamas leaders in Qatar.

Kushner and Trump’s Envoy Steve Witkoff appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday. When asked how Trump responded after learning of the Israeli assassination attempt last month, Kushner responded, Trump “Trump felt like the Israelis were getting a little bit out of control.”

He continued, “It was time to be very strong and stop them from doing things that he felt were not in their long-term interests.“

Witkoff explained that Doha was playing a key mediating role in talks between Israel and Hamas. He said the strikes set back negotiations, and the Qataris lost faith in the US. He added, “We felt a little bit betrayed.”

On September 9, Israel fired 10 missiles at a Hamas building in Qatar, killing several people, including a Qatari security official. The Hamas officials were meeting to discuss a ceasefire and hostage exchange proposed by Trump.

Witkoff also claimed that Trump did not have knowledge that Israel was planning to attempt to kill the Hamas leaders. However, Israeli officials have disputed that narrative, claiming Trump was informed at least hours before the attack, and did not push Israel to call off the operation.

Following the assassination, Trump had to try to mend the relationship between Tel Aviv, Washington, and Doha. Trump mediated a call where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart.

Trump also signed an Executive Order giving additional security guarantees to Doha. Qatar is a Major non-NATO US ally and hosts the largest US airbase in the Middle East.

Kushner does not have an official role in the Trump administration, but has had a significant influence over Trump’s Middle East policy during both terms in the White House. Kushner is the founder of Affinity Partners, a private equity firm that has significant business ties with Saudi Arabia.