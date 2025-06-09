LA-POCALYPSE: LAPD ‘overwhelmed’ as anti-ICE riots, violence escalates across Los Angeles

By The Post Millennial

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell called the wave of anti-ICE riots sweeping across the city “disgusting” and warned that the violence is only escalating, as law enforcement struggles to contain the growing violence that began Friday and has intensified through the weekend. This comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was serving a series criminal warrants at a business under investigation money laundering, fraud, and other violations.

The protests turned into riots over the course of the weekend as officers declared an unlawful assembly. Waymo cars that arrived on the scene were vandalized and torched, with rioters smashing the cars with skateboards, rocks and other objects. Law enforcement vehicles also came under attack and rioters stormed onto the 101 freeway shutting down traffic.

During a press conference Sunday night, McDonnell described scenes of chaos and deliberate attacks on officers, including the use of commercial-grade fireworks, hammers, and unknown liquids. “This violence that I’ve seen — it’s disgusting,” McDonnell said. “What we saw the first night was bad. What we’ve seen since is getting increasingly worse and more violent.”

According to McDonnell, officers have been targeted with weapons capable of causing fatal injuries. Protesters have been observed using tools to dismantle barriers and throw concrete at police, as well as launching explosive devices and throwing unidentified liquids at officers. Radicals have even ordered Waymo vehicles, just to destroy them. Video circulated on social media Sunday evening showed police officers seeking refuge under a freeway overpass as rioters pelted their vehicles from above.

“We are overwhelmed — not just by the number of people involved but the level of violence we’re seeing,” McDonnell said. “There’s no limit to what they’re doing to our officers.”

The LAPD has made at least 10 arrests on Sunday, and three officers have sustained injuries, though none life-threatening, officials confirmed. Central Area Captain Raul Jovel noted that “more arrests are being made as we speak,” adding, “our officers are really under attack here.”

McDonnell emphasized that the department is committed to identifying violent agitators through social media and surveillance footage and will pursue charges aggressively. “These arrests will pale in comparison to what will be made,” he said. “We will hold whoever we can accountable.”

The department declared an “unlawful assembly” late Sunday night as rioters splintered throughout downtown Los Angeles, blocking roads near the LA Live entertainment complex and the Crypto.com Arena. Rioters even attacked LAPD Headquarters.

McDonnell also reaffirmed his department’s commitment to protecting peaceful protest and the First Amendment, while drawing a sharp distinction between peaceful demonstrators and violent agitators. “The LAPD supports and protects the First Amendment right to free speech,” McDonnell stated. “But when peaceful demonstrations devolve into vandalism or violence — especially against innocent people or officers — we must respond firmly.”

McDonnell described the violent participants as professional agitators, often masked and dressed in black, who travel from city to city inciting chaos. “Some would call them anarchists,” he said. “Many of them aren’t even from here.”

The LAPD chief also pushed back on claims that his department delayed responding to federal requests for help during the unrest. “Recent public statements have misrepresented LAPD action,” McDonnell said, referring to allegations that officers delayed a response by two hours. “That didn’t happen. We responded within 38 minutes once the call came in — despite traffic, crowds, tear gas, and officers not being pre-equipped with gas masks due to the lack of prior notice.”

McDonnell also addressed growing speculation about the role of the National Guard. While stating the LAPD could have managed the protests through standard protocols, he acknowledged that the deployment was a top-down federal decision initiated by President Trump. Trump called in 2,000 National Guard troops to protect federal property and federal agents after Friday’s violence. 500 Marines are ready to deploy if needed, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

Earlier Sunday, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, denouncing the riots and labeling them a “Migrant Invasion.”

“I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi… to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles,” Trump wrote.

McDonnell expressed confidence in his department’s capabilities and praised the dedication of officers and partner agencies working nightly to protect residents. “Our goal is to maintain order without escalating conflict and to protect everybody’s right to safety,” McDonnell said.