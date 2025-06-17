Largest Russian Strikes In Months Hit Ukrainian Capital, Killing 15 & Wounding Over 100

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Russia overnight unleashed one of its largest and sustained attacks on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in recent months, resulting in 15 people killed and over one hundred wounded.

The assault, which lasted some ten hours, involved a coordinated barrage of drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles – and severely impacted residential areas, including a direct hit on a nine-story apartment building in the city’s Solomyanskyi district.

Part of the building collapsed after being struck by Shahed drones and a ballistic missile. Emergency crews were responding to the smoke-filled scene through the morning hours.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “every minute the number of injured and dead is increasing, we cannot say for certain how many casualties there have been.”

Speaking to journalists at the scene, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “every minute the number of injured and dead is increasing, we cannot say for certain how many casualties there have been.”

The aftermath of the attack has been documented at two dozen separate sites across Kyiv’s Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

City authorities indicated fires raged into Tuesday in at least to locations of the capital, and further described:

“Today, the enemy spared neither drones nor missiles,” Klymenko said, describing the attack as one of the largest against Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022. Thirty apartments were destroyed in a single residential block, and emergency services were searching through the rubble for possible survivors, Klymenko added.

Attempting to get Washington’s attention, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha suggested the “massive and brutal strike” was deliberately timed and so is a serious insult to President Donald Trump.

Via Telegram

“Putin does this on purpose, just during the G7 summit. He sends a signal of total disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killing,” he stated on social media. There are reports that an American citizen died in the attack.

“During the attack on Kyiv, a 62-year-old U.S. citizen died in a dwelling in the Solomianskyi district opposite where medics were providing assistance,” Klitschko said. “Medics noted his clinical, biological death.”