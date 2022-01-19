LAWLESS TYRANNY: After SCOTUS strikes down employer vaccine mandate, Biden regime pushes businesses to implement it anyway

Natural News – by JD Heyes

Because Democrats are really the ‘Tyrant Party’ and won’t take no for an answer even when they issue unconstitutional edicts, the Biden regime is telling American companies to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccine and testing regimens anyway, despite the U.S. Supreme Court striking down a federal mandate last week.

President Joe Biden urged states and companies to go ahead and implement a vaccine requirement even after the high court ruled 6-3 against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s mandate that would have required companies with 100 or more workers to require staff to get the jab or subject themselves to weekly negative testing, as well as being forced to wear masks at work.

“As a result of the Court’s decision, it is now up to States and individual employers to determine whether to make their workplaces as safe as possible for employees, and whether their businesses will be safe for consumers during this pandemic by requiring employees to take the simple and effective step of getting vaccinated,” Biden said in a statement, according to The Hill.

Biden went on to indicate that he will pressure companies to ‘voluntarily’ put in place their own vaccine and testing requirements, though he did not elaborate, saying that the ruling “does not stop me from using my voice as President to advocate for employers to do the right thing to protect Americans’ health and economy.”

“I call on business leaders to immediately join those who have already stepped up – including one-third of Fortune 100 companies – and institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities,” Biden noted further, claiming that adding a cumbersome (and unnecessary) vaccine and testing mandate would just be a “modest burden” on workers.

“I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law,” he said. “This emergency standard allowed employers to require vaccinations or to permit workers to refuse to be vaccinated, so long as they were tested once a week and wore a mask at work: a very modest burden.”

Not content with the SCOTUS ruling either, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh indicated that he will try to find a way around it, declaring in a statement that “OSHA will be evaluating all options to ensure workers are protected from this deadly virus.”

He also complained about the ruling, saying that it represents a setback for the health and safety of workers, adding that OSHA, which falls under the Labor Dept., stands by the mandate as the “best way to protect the nation’s workforce.”

Biden ran on ending the pandemic after savaging Donald Trump for months — though viruses virus, and frankly, this one will simply have to run its course.

As for the high court, though a majority ruled against the vax mandate for businesses, two ‘conservatives’ — Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh — inexplicably sided with the liberals in upholding a mandate for healthcare workers who are employed by facilities that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding, a decision Biden claimed “will save lives.”

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the healthcare ruling “good news,” adding it’s news that “maybe isn’t getting enough attention.”

“Requirements for health care workers to be vaccinated will save the lives of patients as well as the lives of doctors, nurses, and others who work in health care settings,” she claimed, without evidence (because there is none to justify such an obviously ignorant statement).

She, too, went on to belittle employers when she was asked about the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The decision “essentially means that in this pandemic, it is up to individual employers to determine whether their workplaces will be safe for employees and whether their businesses will be safe for consumers,” she said.

Translation: ‘Our administration can’t stop this virus so we’re looking for scapegoats and we found them in business owners.’

Sources include:

TheHill.com

NaturalNews.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-18-scotus-strikes-down-employer-vaccine-mandate-biden-regime-pushes-businesses-to-implement-anyway.html