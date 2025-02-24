LEAKED PHONE CALL: LA Mayor Karen Bass Preemptively Defended Ghana Trip Despite Local Catastrophe: “I’m Missing Two Workdays, That’s It”; Dropped Cryptic Warning Days Before LA Fires

By OMG

In a private phone call with an anonymous source, Mayor Karen Bass sought to downplay her trip to Ghana as a brief visit, as criticism mounted: “Just so you know, I’m missing two workdays. That’s it. And if President Biden extends me an invitation, I took it,” prioritizing international commitments over immediate local concerns.

Just three days before fires erupted in the Los Angeles area, Bass issued a cryptic message to our source, advising them to “read in between the lines and hold tight… you will understand soon,” suggesting she was aware of significant developments that would soon impact the city.

Bass also acknowledged the growing dangers surrounding MacArthur Park. “The situation is very dangerous,” she said, citing security concerns. She remained adamant in her refusal to hold a press conference, stating, “I will take the criticism before I do a publicity stunt, and frankly, a press conference at this point in time, which would just be publicity.”

Bass further explained her position, stating, “If I have a choice between that and compromising something, I just have to go along with it. It’s not my area of expertise,” emphasizing her lack of qualifications to make informed decisions regarding the area.

When the source emphasized the safety concerns of residents and property owners MacArthur Park, noting that “41,000 people live within a square mile here,” Bass maintained her stance stating, “But they want to hear that something is going to be done,” making it clear that no action is currently being taken to address security risks.