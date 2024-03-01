Leaked WEF Young Global Leaders training session video lays bare the kind of intense indoctrination new recruits go through before they are placed into key positions of political, corporate and media power around the globe.
"We select you, we connect you in our gatherings,… pic.twitter.com/7VGBsa6adz
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) March 1, 2024
2 thoughts on “Leaked WEF Young Global Leaders training session video lays bare the kind of intense indoctrination new recruits go through before they are placed into key positions of political, corporate and media power around the globe.”
“Magic,” eh? So you this person running a training session for “young global leaders” (aka young global psychopaths) claim to use magic which makes you a “magician,”….a deceiver…. like your god, Satan….
Re: “We select you … we wanna transform you.” Oh mighty and powerfully pompous one, who can morph me into your own vision of what I should be, please go to hell.
And re: “Just by being in this room you are privileged.” Why? because I’m standing in the same room as you? You are a Master of Condescension, stop talking down to me. I’m smarter and tougher than you ’cause I’m not part of an organization that wants to take away the freedom of the people of the world.
One other thing… I saw you reading from your paper.
.