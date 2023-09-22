‘Leave our kids alone’: Parents in Toronto protest gender indoctrination in schools

By Beth Baisch – The Postmillennial

Canadians from a plethora of diverse backgrounds gathered across the country on Wednesday to voice opposition to gender ideology being pushed on children in the school system.

Efforts from LGBTQ activists and unions to disrupt and intimidate participants of the 1 Million March 4 Children didn’t dampen the resolve of those speaking up for their rights as parents to teach children their own values, as opposed to having an agenda pushed on them by woke teachers and school boards.

“In every city and every town of Canada, parents are gathered at strategic locations,” she said, addressing the crowd. “Children in public schools are exposed to explicit sexual materials, are confused about their gender, and they are starting a social transition and getting into a path which is extremely dangerous,” she said. “We don’t want any ideologies to be imposed on the kids at schools.”

“Parents’ rights have to be protected. Parents have to be responsible [for] transforming the value, and in charge of the values their children are holding. Cutting this link between the parents and the children is extremely dangerous.”

One mother said, “I want my rights back as a parent.” Continuing, she doesn’t want schools to make children confused about their gender. “I know the parents are the best.”

Numerous people in the crowd emphasized they have no problem with the LGBTQ community, and the event was strictly about parental rights and education.

A large group of far-left counter-protestors was in attendance. They began their counter-protest by marching past the portion of Queen’s Park where parental rights supporters gathered.

They then gathered at the southern portion of the park for a rally of their own, in which they collectively declared the schools and kids theirs.

The counter-protestors soon surrounded the parental rights event, shouting slogans such as “Trans rights are human rights!” and “Go home fascists!”

One man told them to get their own kids.

There was unanimous pushback from march participants regarding claims that the event was hateful.

“We’re not here for hate. I don’t know why there’s a lot of talk about hate. We respect everybody, but our children, it’s like there’s a line that’s drawn on our children,” one father, Taj, said. He noted “I teach my children respect, to love everybody, but to also stand up for what you believe in, as long as what you believe in is not hurting anybody else.

Regarding the counter-protestors, he said, “I think they’re misunderstanding where we’re coming from.”

Another father, Roz, echoed similar sentiments.

After the main march concluded, a smaller group continued through the downtown core. They were met with some negativity, and responded with positivity.

In response to the protest, the City of Toronto flew the trans flag in front of City Hall, writing on X, “The City of Toronto stands with 2SLGBTQ+ communities and youth. There is no place for transphobia and intolerance in our city and everyone should feel safe in being their authentic selves. Today, the Trans Flag was raised at City Hall.”