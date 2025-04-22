Legacy Media, Pharma Terrorists Use Autistic Children as Human Shields

By Armageddon Prose – Zerohedge

When the Health and Human Services Secretary announces an all-hands-on-deck effort to uncover the trigger(s) for the shocking skyrocketing of autism, which now afflicts as many as one in twelve boys in California (which also happens to have the most draconian vaxx regulations), one — if one were not aware of how legacy corporate media organizations operate and which interests they actually represent — would be forgiven for assuming that the legacy corporate media would be all-in on any and all investigations.

It’s truly disturbing to listen to these morons’ terroristic pseudoscience, like literal DEI scientist NAACP Center For Health Equity Director Dr. Chris T. Pernell, the Al Sharpton of medicine, joining CNN to level accusations of Kennedy “assassinating the integrity of public health science,” as if the CDC and FDA haven’t done a bang-up job of assassinating their reputations all on their own.

Democracy Now! dug the bloated carcass of Peter Hotez out from his troll cave to smear RFK Jr. While feigning being “offended,” Hotez claimed RFK Jr. was promoting “eugenics” by trying to figure out how to prevent autism.

The Majority Report, arguably the greatest progressive cancer in new media, accused RFK Jr. of fomenting a “moral panic” while repeating the line that he was engaged in eugenics.

That’s right: the guy, against enormous pressure from vested interests, attempting to save kids from lifelong debilitation, which often strips their reproductive capacity, is the eugenicist — not the people standing by and watching it happen while taking money from the pharmaceutical industry.

Via MSNBC (emphasis added):

“When Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took the lectern at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building on Wednesday to fearmonger about a supposed autism epidemic, he said many dehumanizing things about autistic people including, “These are kids who will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job.” I had made sure to park myself right in front of Kennedy for the news conference, and when he and his team called on me, I mentioned that I am autistic. I wanted to show America’s most vocal proponent of the lie that there’s a link between vaccines and autism that my autism is not a tragedy. Of course there are autistic people, including nonspeaking autistic people and ones with intellectual disabilities, who require significant support. Even so, they don’t deserve Kennedy’s awful rhetoric that describes them not as people but as burdens… Kennedy assiduously dodged my question related to statistics that show people of color are now receiving diagnoses when they did not in the past, and after that I felt my hands start trembling. Part of it was the nerves I felt after confronting him for saying such grotesque things about this community I love, but part of it was my fear that the disparaging attacks on autistic people will get much, much worse.”

Reading that diatribe, you might assume Kennedy was promoting throwing autistic children off of cliffs — which, of course, is the point of the exercise.

The notion that autism diagnoses could jump from one in 10,000 to one in twelve in the case of California boys in a few short years on account of greater “awareness” and diagnostics — the current Narrative™ explaining away autism — is so asinine that the claim alone betrays these people’s bad faith.

They don’t want to investigate what causes autism to surge because they know, either explicitly or implicitly, what the answer.

Everyone knows what the answer is; we’re just playing parlor sophistry.

Continuing:

“Kennedy, who’s been assigned by President Donald Trump to find the cause of autism, was speaking to the media on Wednesday about a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report on the increased numbers in autism diagnoses. But his insistence that the increase means there must be an environmental toxin responsible suggests he hadn’t read the report. I had read it and knew that the report says, “Differences in prevalence over time and across sites can reflect differing practices in ASD evaluation and identification and availability and requirements that affect accessibility of services.” The increased number of diagnoses is also a sign that the racial diagnosis gap has closed significantly and that clinicians, educators and parents finally recognize certain traits in their kids as autism spectrum disorder and not behavior disorders. We should credit the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Schools being required to report the number of autistic students they serve directly led to the increase in autism diagnoses. There is no epidemic. The increase in reported autism numbers is a sign that government can work.”

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

“Medical experts have primarily attributed this increase to improved diagnostic capabilities, a broadened definition of autism and increased awareness. Researchers believe there is no single cause of autism but that a combination of factors, including genetics, plays a role, as the National Institutes of Health explains on its website.” Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.