Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a key figure in uncovering controversial bioweapons programs, has been killed in a Moscow explosion triggered by an explosive device.

By Shadow of Ezra

Kirillov gained international attention for investigating alleged U.S.-backed biolabs in Ukraine, claiming they were researching methods to spark a pandemic and frame Russia.

He publicly denounced COVID-19 as a man-made virus created by the U.S. government and exposed the involvement of vaccine giants Pfizer and Moderna in U.S. military and biological operations in Ukraine.

He went further and revealed that Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca Investment Fund and the Soros Foundation were financing Ukrainian biolaboratories.

