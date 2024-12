BREAKING: CHENEY REFERRED FOR PROSECUTION

Witness tampering, just like we always knew she'd presented 'evidence' of testimony where Cassidy Hutchinson lied in her statements. This is worth up to 20 years in prison. @JSolomonReports @WorkingWomanTV @DBrodyReports @TBatesNews pic.twitter.com/wJZ0nfsE8c

— Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) December 17, 2024