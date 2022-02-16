Little Castro: Justin Trudeau Is Now Threatening Tow Truck Drivers – Those Who Do Not Cooperate with Canadian Regime, Could Face Arrest

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Canadian Trudeau regime continued its crackdown on Tuesday.

Now they are targeting tow truck owners.

Via The New York Times — Little Castro, Justin Trudeau, threatened Canadian tow truck drivers on Tuesday with arrest if they will not do his dirty work for him.

This is a move that Fidel Castro would be proud of.

The Trudeau regime is threatening to arrest tow truck drivers if they don’t do their dirty work for them pic.twitter.com/eXYqXBenIj — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) February 15, 2022

