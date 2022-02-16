Little Castro: Justin Trudeau Is Now Threatening Tow Truck Drivers – Those Who Do Not Cooperate with Canadian Regime, Could Face Arrest

The Canadian Trudeau regime continued its crackdown on Tuesday.
Now they are targeting tow truck owners.
Via The New York Times — Little Castro, Justin Trudeau, threatened Canadian tow truck drivers on Tuesday with arrest if they will not do his dirty work for him.
This is a move that Fidel Castro would be proud of.
The Trudeau regime is threatening to arrest tow truck drivers if they don’t do their dirty work for them pic.twitter.com/eXYqXBenIj
— Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) February 15, 2022