Posted: February 11, 2022 Categories: Videos LIVE: Canada's Ontario Premier Ford makes an announcement amid trucker protests
One thought on “LIVE: Canada’s Ontario Premier Ford makes an announcement amid trucker protests”
The occupation, as you call it, is to stop the violation of the rights, not just to point them out.
This piece of pig shit has taken the next step every would be tyrant does. Squeeze harder, but the harder you squeeze, the more who slip through your fingers.
And the disruption of the flow of commerce is a retaliation against the draconian corporations who are not respecting the rights of the Canadians. And it is the corporations that this two millimeter peter piece of shit is representing, not the rights of the Canadian people.
Corporations, fascist dogs, called the tune, now they can dance the dance.
This son of a bitch doesn’t represent the people or he would enforce the law that protects the people’s rights.
F-k him.
And we told you, when they can’t bullshit you anymore, they will resort to violence and violence can only be fought with violence. Either this f-ker is a dictator who can take the people’s rights away at a whim, or the people are in charge and he has to go. Your call, Canadians.