Boris Johnson Has Meltdown After Being Exposed For Sabotaging Ukraine Peace Deal

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a mini-meltdown after being exposed during the Tucker Carlson-Vladimir Putin interview for sabotaging the Ukrainian peace deal.

During the interview, Putin confirmed reporting that first emerged last year about Johnson’s role in prolonging the war.

David Arahamiya, the leader of Ukraine’s ruling party, revealed that Johnson had scuppered a peace deal that would have put an end to hostilities just a few months after the Russian invasion.

Putin confirmed this when he stated, “He had fixed his signature to some of the provisions, not to all of it. He put his signature and then he himself said, we were ready to sign it, and the war would have been over long ago. 18 months ago. However, Prime Minister Johnson came, talk to us out of it and we missed that chance. Well, you missed it. You made a mistake.”

Johnson was clearly rattled by the revelation.

He responded with a short video intended to go viral on social media promoting his lengthier response in a Daily Mail article.

“Around the world people are watching that ludicrous interview with Vladimir Putin conducted by Tucker Carlson,” raged Boris. “And we must not fall for this tissue of lies, above all the notion that Putin is somehow fated to succeed in Ukraine, on the contrary, he is doomed to fail,” he added.

Johnson failed to mention the fact that hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved if he hadn’t intervened to scupper the peace deal.

Tory MP Nadine Dorries also revealed in her book that Johnson sabotaged the peace deal.

Apparently, no reporters are curious enough to challenge Johnson on the revelation.