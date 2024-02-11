It’s ‘Close To Criminal Neglect’ For Congress Not To Pass Ukraine Aid Bill Says Biden

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

It would be “close to criminal neglect” for Congress not to pass billions of dollars in additional military aid to Ukraine according to President Biden.

Biden made the remark to reporters on Friday during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

At the same time Senators prepared for a weekend session to debate a $95 billion bill providing aid to Israel, Taiwan as well as Ukraine.

Biden said: “The failure of the United States Congress, if it occurs, not to support Ukraine, is close to criminal neglect,” adding that “It is outrageous.” Backing Biden, Scholz said: “Without the support of United States, and without the support of the European states, Ukraine will have not a chance to defend its own country” The New York Times reports: Some Republicans on Capitol Hill, however, argue that the US can’t afford to keep funding Ukraine’s war effort, especially when the US is grappling with a border crisis of its own. “I would say it’s criminal neglect for Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden to get together to send $100 billion overseas to fix someone else’s border before addressing our border,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said during an appearance on Fox Business. “I meet no one in Kentucky, no conservatives across the land that are for this, but the leadership of the Senate under Mitch McConnell is more concerned with sending your money to Ukraine than they are with the invasion of the southern border,” the Kentucky Republican added. Paul vowed to do “everything in my power to slow down and stop” the Ukraine aid bill. “The money has to be borrowed. We don’t have 100 billion sitting around,” he argued. The Senate’s consideration of the $95 billion foreign aid bill comes after the implosion of a bipartisan package that would’ve tied Ukraine aid to enhanced border security measures, which Republicans argued didn’t go far enough, and the defeat of a standalone Israel aid bill in the House earlier this week.