Loyola University Law School – Grace Obi-Azuike appears to be caught yelling "Get the f*ck out of here all you ugly ass little Jewish people in this b*itch".

Shockingly, she was Loyola's Anti Racism Center Fellow for 2022-2023.

Grace Obi-Azuike graduates in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/Bpaxo05gxg

— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 17, 2024