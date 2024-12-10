Luigi Mangione charged with murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

By Ari Hoffman – The Post Millennial

Late Monday night, New York prosecutors charged Luigi Mangione with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. This comes after he was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The 26-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon as well as possession of a forged instrument in the assassination of Thompson on Dec. 4, per Fox News. Mangione was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, providing false identification to police, and forgery.

Last Wednesday, Thompson was shot on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan during the early morning hours when he was in town attending a conference. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the suspect who shot him appeared to be “laying in wait,” and let others go by, per surveillance footage, only approaching Thompson.

After the shooting, the suspect took off on a bike for Central Park, where there are substantially fewer surveillance cameras than in the rest of the city. He ditched his backpack in the park before heading for an uptown bus station near the George Washington Bridge and was seen entering the station but not leaving it, leading police to the conclusion that he’d taken a one-way bus ticket out of town.

Mangione was taken into custody Monday morning at a McDonalds in Altoona, PA. Officials found on him multiple fake IDs, a “ghost gun” that can fire 9mm rounds, and a suppressor similar to those police believe was used in the attack on Thompson. Police also found a two-page manifesto that slams the healthcare industry and insurance companies that suggests violence is the solution.

Though he is being held in Pennsylvania, Mangione is expected to be extradited to New York City to go to court.

Mangione, who is from Towson, MD, went to the University of Pennsylvania and was the valedictorian of his high school class. On his Goodreads profile, the alleged shooter “shows quotes he particularly likes ranging from Socrates to Bruce Lee — to wacky anti-establishment Ted Kaczynski, the infamous ‘Unabomber’ who terrorized the country for nearly two decades by planting deadly bombs before he was nabbed in 1996,” per the New York Post.