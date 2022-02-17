Man Attacks Applebee’s Bartender with Meat Cleaver After Being Told to Leave Restaurant For Failing to Show Proof of Covid Vaccination

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Bellevue, Washington – A man tried to attack an Applebee’s bartender after he was asked to show proof of Covid vaccination earlier this week.

When 58-year-old Michael Dousa got outside, he reportedly raised the meat clever over his head and charged at the bartender after being told to leave the restaurant for failing to show proof of Covid vaccination.

The Applebee’s employee quickly shut the door before he got struck with the meat cleaver, according to detectives.

Dousa is being held on a $75,000 bail.

KOMO News reported:

King County Prosecutors say a man tried to attack a Bellevue restaurant worker with a meat cleaver after being asked to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccine. Investigators say Michael Dousa, 58, lunged at an Applebee’s bartender with a meat cleaver after he was asked to leave the Bellevue restaurant when he couldn’t provide proof of vaccination. Detectives say when Dousa got outside the restaurant he was yelling and waving the knife around and when the bartender asked him to leave, police say Dousa went after him with the raised cleaver over his head. Luckily the worker shut the door before he got hit. Dousa is now charged with felony assault.

