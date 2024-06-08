Man Crowned ‘Miss Maryland USA’

By Frank Bergman – Slay News

The newly crowned “Miss Maryland USA” is actually a man.

Bailey Anne Kennedy was crowned the “winner” of the female-only pageant last Saturday.

Kennedy will now be part of the Los Angeles competition for Miss USA on August 4.

The event is part of the Miss Universe Pageant.

However, Kennedy is a man who claims to be a “transgender woman,” despite it being scientifically impossible to change gender.

The other contestants in the pageant were real women.

Kennedy said the moment of victory was a “whirlwind because I knew it was bigger than me.

“I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box — like me growing up,” he continued.

“I felt confident in my own skin at 31, which is past the old age limit, which is 28 — as you know, Miss Universe Organization lifted the restriction now — so every woman of all ages can compete.”

Kennedy hopes that his so-called “victory” will “open up some doors, open up some hearts for people to see that there are many aspects of LGBT community out there, and I hope I can be a positive contribution to society in making a difference like the USO program like I’m working with.”

In a post on Instagram, where a photo showed Kennedy with his apparent spouse in a U.S. Navy uniform, he wrote:

“Not everyone has to agree with the spaces that you occupy, and it doesn’t mean that you aren’t worthy of these opportunities.

“The work that I will do for the remainder of my life is to make sure that children who feel like me will never have to worry about the consequences of being who they are by simply being myself and being a positive contribution to society.”

“For the longest time, I never had the need to tell anyone,” Kennedy continued.

“Not because it’s a secret but it’s none of anyone’s business.

“To those who matter to me, they don’t care.

“Those that care about knowing such private & personal details, don’t matter.

“I can’t wait to start my reign and get back to The USO office and start serving lunches & personally thank our active duty service members like I originally plan [sic] to yesterday because that’s what actually matters to me.”

According to reports, Kennedy has links to the military and Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The Miss Maryland USA Instagram account says Kennedy works with the U.S. military’s United Service Organizations, or USO, a Department of Defense entity that exists to boost troop morale and promote positive feelings about the U.S. military,” The Federalist reported.

“Kennedy will be in close proximity to many children and especially young girls as a Miss Maryland USA pageant winner.”