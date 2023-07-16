Man who knifed conservative videographer at Portland protest gets probation

By Zane Sparling – The Oregonian/OregonLive

Andrew Duncomb was stabbed in the back outside the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland.

A protester who stabbed a conservative livestreamer in the back on the 62nd consecutive night of Portland’s chaotic summer of unrest was sentenced June 22 to supervised probation.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Heidi Moawad said the assailant, Blake D. Hampe, will remain under her supervision for three years and is banned from possessing weapons or participating in unlawful assemblies or riots during that time. He may attend lawful demonstrations.

Hampe, now 46, was caught on video stabbing right-wing activist Andrew Duncomb, 28, outside the graffiti-smeared barricades surrounding the federal courthouse just after 2:30 a.m. on July 25, 2020, according to court documents.

“Hey buddy, why are you following us,” Duncomb says in the video, throwing his arm around Hampe before suddenly reeling to the ground while crying out in pain.

[WATCH: Man knifed in back at Portland protest: ‘I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist’]

Hampe was arrested soon after and spent about three weeks in the county jail before posting bail.

In a statement read by the prosecutor during the sentencing hearing, Duncomb said he had spent years suffering from post-traumatic stress because of the attack but was now ready to move on.

“I have healed from a lot of the mental effects that this incident has had on my life and I’m just ready to put it all behind me,” he said. “I hope that Mr. Hampe will be able to contribute something positive toward society.”

Defense attorney Alicia Hercher said prosecutors struck a plea deal after seeing evidence that Duncomb’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Duncomb previously told The Oregonian/OregonLive he was treated and released from the hospital a day after the stabbing. At the time, he said the knife entered his back and narrowly missed his spine.

Hampe pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault under the terms of the deal. He was previously convicted of possessing child pornography in federal court in Maine in 2008, according to court papers.