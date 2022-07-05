Manufacturing Plants Aren’t Just Mysteriously Getting Burned Down In The United States, It’s Happening Around The World…

As Americans tackle accelerating inflation, skyrocketing gas prices and food and baby formula shortages following the manufactured COVID pandemic, manufacturing plants are mysteriously being burned down on a regular basis.

In 2021, Resilinc, a leading global supply chain monitoring and risk management firm that has been tracking disruptions at manufacturing plants for over a decade, was prompted to create a WarRoom to track the sudden uptick of supply chain disruptions.

The company issued 11,642 to alerts notifying its, which include today’s largest multinational organizations, about supply chain disruptions; an 88 percent increase in supply chain disruptions in a single year.

North America experienced the 5,417 supply chain disruptions, more than any other developed nation, followed by Europe which saw 2,838 and Asia, 2,128.

Manufacturing plants aren’t accidentally getting destroyed in the United States. Destructive fires like those raging across in food factories across the United States have suspiciously become commonplace around the world.

More factory fires occurred in 2021 than any year in recorded history.

Nearly a quarter of the supply chain disruptions globally were attributed to manufacturing plants being set aflame, according to exclusive data compiled from Resilinc’s EventWatch monitoring database.

“Resilinc issued 1,946 Factory Fire alerts in 2021, an increase of 129 percent year-over year,” Resilinc communications director Melissa Gieringer said in a statement issued to the Gateway Pundit.

The company attributes the sudden cause of fires to labor shortages caused by the pandemic.

“The uptick is due mostly to gaps in regulatory and process execution as well as shortage of skilled labor in warehouses. Factory fires are contributing to record breaking supply shortages. If a warehouse goes down for a month due to a factory fire the trickle-down effect is huge,” Gieringer said. ” If no one is checking that the fire sprinklers work, or if there are flammable materials – like cardboard – left on the floor because there is not enough staff available to clean up, it can turn into a bad scenario.”

“Take this example: In October 2020 a fire broke out at a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Japan; it took three days to put the fire out and when the dust settled, production lines were estimated to be down a minimum of six months,” she continued. “As a result, procurement teams – from the hi-tech to automotive sectors – were scrambling. The price of some chips went from $5 to $110 in a matter of days and ultimately cost sourcing organizations tens of millions of dollars. A risk assessment survey later revealed that the site did not have anyone checking the automatic sprinkler or fire suppression system. This fire also contributed to the current chip shortage that is significantly impacting carmakers.”

While Reslinc correlates the uptick in fires at manufacturing plants to a global workforce shortage, more factories have been mysteriously set aflame in the United States than any other country.

Workers around the world were forced to leave work when the pandemic hit amid COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates and have yet to return to factories. But there have been more than twice as many fires at manufacturing plants in the U.S. than any other country.

“Among the countries that saw the highest number of factory fire alerts [in 2021] were the United States (425), India (159), Germany (122), South Korea (117), Mexico (97), the United Kingdom (78) and Japan (72),” Resilinc reports.

Resilinc has yet to release data showcasing the number of fires at manufacturing plants throughout 2022, but the Gateway Pundit has compiled a list documenting the number of major fires that have erupted at food industry facilities to date in 2022:

Fact-checkers, including Reuters and Snopes, insist claims that fires at processing plants are intentionally orchestrated to create supply chain shortages is conspiracy theory.

But the string of fires that continue to damage manufacturing plants across the United States appears to be a deliberate effort to sabotage food processing operations.

According to the FBI’s Cyber Division, cyber-attack threats on agricultural cooperatives are an imminent threat.

“Ransomware actors may be more likely to attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvest seasons, disrupting operations, causing financial loss, and negatively impacting the food supply chain,” the bureau warned in an April memo.

“A significant disruption of grain production could impact the entire food chain, since grain is not only consumed by humans but also used for animal feed … In addition, a significant disruption of grain and corn production could impact commodities trading and stocks.”

The string of fires at food plants comes as the World Economic Forum and global elites call for a “global reset.” after the Rockefeller Foundation outlined plans to exploit the COVID crisis to transform America’s food system.

The “Reset The Table: Meeting the Moment to Transform The U.S. Food System,” a document published by the Rockefeller Foundation on July 28, 2020, months after COVID was declared a national emergency, warns the U.S. food system must be seized and transformed in the name of “social justice” and “environmental protection.”

Rockefeller Foundation’s managing director of Food Initiative Sara Farley detailed plans about “How to reimagine our food system for a post-COVID world” in an article published in June on WEF’s website.

It makes you wonder — So what are they plotting?

