Manufacturing Plants Aren’t Just Mysteriously Getting Burned Down In The United States, It’s Happening Around The World…

Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe
As Americans tackle accelerating inflation, skyrocketing gas prices and food and baby formula shortages following the manufactured COVID pandemic, manufacturing plants are mysteriously being burned down on a regular basis.
In 2021, Resilinc, a leading global supply chain monitoring and risk management firm that has been tracking disruptions at manufacturing plants for over a decade, was prompted to create a WarRoom to track the sudden uptick of supply chain disruptions.
The company issued 11,642 to alerts notifying its, which include today’s largest multinational organizations, about supply chain disruptions; an 88 percent increase in supply chain disruptions in a single year.
North America experienced the 5,417 supply chain disruptions, more than any other developed nation, followed by Europe which saw 2,838 and Asia, 2,128.
Manufacturing plants aren’t accidentally getting destroyed in the United States. Destructive fires like those raging across in food factories across the United States have suspiciously become commonplace around the world.
More factory fires occurred in 2021 than any year in recorded history.
Nearly a quarter of the supply chain disruptions globally were attributed to manufacturing plants being set aflame, according to exclusive data compiled from Resilinc’s EventWatch monitoring database.
“Resilinc issued 1,946 Factory Fire alerts in 2021, an increase of 129 percent year-over year,” Resilinc communications director Melissa Gieringer said in a statement issued to the Gateway Pundit.
The company attributes the sudden cause of fires to labor shortages caused by the pandemic.
“The uptick is due mostly to gaps in regulatory and process execution as well as shortage of skilled labor in warehouses. Factory fires are contributing to record breaking supply shortages. If a warehouse goes down for a month due to a factory fire the trickle-down effect is huge,” Gieringer said. ” If no one is checking that the fire sprinklers work, or if there are flammable materials – like cardboard – left on the floor because there is not enough staff available to clean up, it can turn into a bad scenario.”
“Take this example: In October 2020 a fire broke out at a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Japan; it took three days to put the fire out and when the dust settled, production lines were estimated to be down a minimum of six months,” she continued. “As a result, procurement teams – from the hi-tech to automotive sectors – were scrambling. The price of some chips went from $5 to $110 in a matter of days and ultimately cost sourcing organizations tens of millions of dollars. A risk assessment survey later revealed that the site did not have anyone checking the automatic sprinkler or fire suppression system. This fire also contributed to the current chip shortage that is significantly impacting carmakers.”
While Reslinc correlates the uptick in fires at manufacturing plants to a global workforce shortage, more factories have been mysteriously set aflame in the United States than any other country.
Workers around the world were forced to leave work when the pandemic hit amid COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates and have yet to return to factories. But there have been more than twice as many fires at manufacturing plants in the U.S. than any other country.
“Among the countries that saw the highest number of factory fire alerts [in 2021] were the United States (425), India (159), Germany (122), South Korea (117), Mexico (97), the United Kingdom (78) and Japan (72),” Resilinc reports.
Resilinc has yet to release data showcasing the number of fires at manufacturing plants throughout 2022, but the Gateway Pundit has compiled a list documenting the number of major fires that have erupted at food industry facilities to date in 2022:
- 1/2/22 Firefighters battled a fire that burned down 75 percent of Van Drunen Farms Tu Thill plant in Momence, Illinois
- 1/7/22 Damage to a poultry processing plant on Hamilton’s Mountain following an overnight fire in Oregon
- 1/8/22 Two warehouses and a cold storage were destroyed in a fire at Raw Far Creamery in Fresno, California
- 1/13/22 Firefighters worked for 12 hours to put a fire out at the Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, LA
- 1/20/22 A fire broke out at Washington Potato Food Processing Plant in Warden, Washington
- 1/31/22 Wiston Weaver Company, a fertilizer plant with 600 tons of ammonium nitrate inside caught on fire in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- 2/3/22 A massive fire swept through Wisconsin River Meats in Mauston, Wisconsin
- 2/3/22 At least 130 cows were killed in a fire at Percy Farm in Stowe
- 2/4/22 Diamond Walnut Growers, a food processing plant was set aflame and permanently shut down following the fire in Live Oak, California
- 2/15/22 Bonanza Meat Company goes up in flames in El Paso, Texas
- 2/15/22 Nearly a week after the fire destroyed most of the Shearer’s Foods plant in Hermiston
- 2/16/22 A fire had broken at Louis Dreyfus Company, the US largest soybean processing and biodiesel plant in Claypool, Indiana
- 2/18/22 An early morning fire tore through the milk parlor at Bess View Farm
- 2/19/22 Three people were injured, and one was hospitalized, after an ammonia leak at Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont, Nebraska
- 2/22/22 The Shearer’s Foods plant caught fire after a propane boiler exploded in Hermiston, Oregon
- 2/28/22 A smoldering pile of sulfur quickly became a raging chemical fire at Nutrien Ag Solutions
- 2/28/22 A man was hurt after a fire broke out at the Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery
- 3/4/22 294,800 chickens destroyed at farm in Stoddard, Missouri
- 3/4/22 644,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
- 3/8/22 243,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in New Castle, Delaware
- 3/10/22 663,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, MD
- 3/10/22 915,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Taylor, IA
- 3/14/22 The blaze at 244 Meadow Drive was discovered shortly after 5 p.m. by farm owner Wayne Hoover
- 3/14/22 2,750,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Jefferson, Wisconsin
- 3/16/22 A fire at a Walmart warehouse distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis.
- 3/16/22 Nestle Food Plant extensively damaged in fire and new production destroyed Jonesboro, Arkansas
- 3/17/22 5,347,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Buena Vista, Iowa
- 3/17/22 147,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Kent, Delaware
- 3/18/22 315,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
- 3/22/22 172,000 Turkeys destroyed on farms in South Dakota
- 3/22/22 570,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
- 3/23/22 A massive fire erupted at a Pepsi Food Processing Plant in Piscataway, New Jersey
- 3/24/22 Fire fighters from numerous towns are battling a major fire at the McCrum potato processing facility in Belfast.
- 3/24/22 418,500 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
- 3/25/22 250,300 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Franklin, Iowa
- 3/26/22 311,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 3/27/22 126,300 Turkeys destroyed in South Dakota
- 3/28/22 1,460,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Guthrie, Iowa
- 3/29/22 A massive fire burned 40,000 pounds of food at Maricopa Food Pantry in Maricopa, Arizona
- 3/31/22 A structure fire caused significant damage to a large portion of key fresh onion packing facilities in south Texas
- 3/31/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Osceola, Iowa
- 3/31/22 5,011,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Osceola, Iowa
- 4/6/22 281,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
- 4/9/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/9/22 208,900 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/12/22 89,700 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
- 4/12/22 1,746,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Dixon, Nebraska
- 4/12/22 259,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Minnesota
- 4/13/22 Fire destroys East Conway Beef & Pork Meat Market in Conway, New Hampshire
- 4/13/22 Plane crashes into Gem State Processing, Idaho potato and food processing plant
- 4/13/22 77,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/14/22 Taylor Farms Food Processing plant burns down Salinas, California.
- 4/14/22 99,600 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/15/22 1,380,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Lancaster, Minnesota
- 4/19/22 Azure Standard, the nation’s premier independent distributor of organic and healthy food, was destroyed by fire in Dufur, Oregon
- 4/19/22 A fire broke out at Nutiren AG Solutions prompting evacuations in Leoti, Kansas
- 4/19/22 339,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/19/22 58,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Montrose, Color
- 4/20/22 2,000,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Minnesota
- 4/21/22 A small plane crashed in the lot of a General Mills plant in Covington, Georgia
- 4/22/22 197,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/23/22 200,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/24 Fire broke out around 3:45 am at General Mills manufacturing site in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- 4/25/22 Officials launched an investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out at Hormel Foods Facility in Suffolk, Virginia
- 4/25/22 1,501,200 chickens destroyed at egg farm Cache, Utah
- 4/26/22 307,400 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
- 4/27/22 2,118,000 chickens destroyed at farm Knox, Nebraska
- 4/28/22 the basement of Agriway Partners was set ablaze in Kalona, Washington
- 4/28/22 Egg-laying facility in Iowa kills 5.3 million chickens resulting in plant firing over 200 workers
- 4/28/22 Allen Harim Foods processing plant killed nearly 2 million chickens in Delaware
- 4/28/22 110,700 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 4/29/22 1,366,200 chickens destroyed at farm Weld Colorado
- 4/30 A soybean processing tank caught fire at the Perdue Farms plant in Chesapeake, West Virginia
- 4/30/22 13,800 chickens destroyed at farm Sequoia Oklahoma
- 5/1/22 A fire broke out at Saladinao’s food processing plant in Fresno, California
- 5/3/22 58,000 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Beadle S Dakota
- 5/3/22 114,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Lyon Minnesota
- 5/7/22 20,100 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 5/7/22 A fire erupted at JBS meat packing plant in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- 5/10/22 72,300 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
- 5/10/22 61,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/10/22 35,100 Turkeys destroyed Muskegon, Michigan
- 5/13/22 10,500 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 5/14/22 83,400 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/17/22 79,00 chickens destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/18/22 7,200 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/19/22 Train carrying limestone derailed in Jensen Beach FL
- 5/21/22 57,000 Turkeys were destroyed on a farm in Dakota Minnesota
- 5/23/22 4,000 ducks were destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/29/22 A Saturday night fire destroyed a poultry building at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, Minneapolis
- 5/31/22 3,000,000 chickens were destroyed by fire at Forsman facility in Stockholm Township, Minnesota
- 6/2/22 30,000 ducks were destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 6/7/22 A fire occurred Tuesday evening at the JBS meat packing plant in Green Bay.
- 6/8/22 Firefighters from Tangipahoa Fire District 1 respond to a fire at the Purina Feed Mill in Arcola
- 6/9/22 Irrigation water was canceled in California (the #1 producer of food in the US) and storage water flushed directly out to the delta.
- 6/9/22 Freeport LNG, one of the largest US export plants that produces liquefied natural gas was shut down following an explosion at its Texas Gulf Coast facility.
- 6/12/22 Largest Pork Company in the US Shuts Down California Plant Due to High Costs
- 6/13/22 Fire Breaks Out at Festive Foods in Belmont, Wisconsin
- 6/14/22 Over 10,000 head of cattle have reportedly died in the recent Kansas heat wave
- 6/23/22 George’s Inc.: Poultry and Prepared Foods announced it will close one of its food processing plants in Campbell County, Tennessee
Fact-checkers, including Reuters and Snopes, insist claims that fires at processing plants are intentionally orchestrated to create supply chain shortages is conspiracy theory.
But the string of fires that continue to damage manufacturing plants across the United States appears to be a deliberate effort to sabotage food processing operations.
According to the FBI’s Cyber Division, cyber-attack threats on agricultural cooperatives are an imminent threat.
“Ransomware actors may be more likely to attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvest seasons, disrupting operations, causing financial loss, and negatively impacting the food supply chain,” the bureau warned in an April memo.
“A significant disruption of grain production could impact the entire food chain, since grain is not only consumed by humans but also used for animal feed … In addition, a significant disruption of grain and corn production could impact commodities trading and stocks.”
The string of fires at food plants comes as the World Economic Forum and global elites call for a “global reset.” after the Rockefeller Foundation outlined plans to exploit the COVID crisis to transform America’s food system.
The “Reset The Table: Meeting the Moment to Transform The U.S. Food System,” a document published by the Rockefeller Foundation on July 28, 2020, months after COVID was declared a national emergency, warns the U.S. food system must be seized and transformed in the name of “social justice” and “environmental protection.”
Rockefeller Foundation’s managing director of Food Initiative Sara Farley detailed plans about “How to reimagine our food system for a post-COVID world” in an article published in June on WEF’s website.
It makes you wonder — So what are they plotting?