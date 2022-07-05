Active Shooter Reported At 4th Of July Celebration In Philadelphia – Two Officers Shot!

Reports of an active shooter are coming out of Philadelphia Monday night during the city’s annual 4th of July fireworks display.

The scene on Ben Franklin Parkway displayed chaos as bystanders were heard screaming and running from the scene.

One user on Twitter reported that two officers had been shot on the scene.

https://twitter.com/DamonMast/status/1544141301310005248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1544141301310005248%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F07%2Fbreaking-active-shooter-reported-4th-july-celebration-philadelphia%2F

He also said, “Police believe the shooter is hiding in a wooded area near the Art Museum. The crowd watching the fireworks has mostly cleared out. Some people sheltering in place.”

The local NBC affiliate also began reporting on the shooting.

“The gunfire broke out near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the final day of Wawa Welcome America as throngs of people watched a fireworks show following a concert headlined by Jason Derulo on the parkway, police said.”

Fox News reported, “Authorities say two police officers were shot during 4th of July fireworks in Philadelphia. The officers sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and are in stable condition.”

OFFICERS SHOT: Authorities say two police officers were shot during 4th of July fireworks in Philadelphia. The officers sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and are in stable condition. https://t.co/vgGuM41HTh — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) July 5, 2022

Bystander Ben Brissi posted the following on Twitter, “At first we thought it was a false alert, then there was another wave of people running and cops drew their guns telling us to get out #Philly #activeshooter all while the fireworks show is going on and providing cover for the shooter. Still nothing confirmed.”

At first we thought it was a false alert, then there was another wave of people running and cops drew their guns telling us to get out #Philly #activeshooter all while the fireworks show is going on and providing cover for the shooter. Still nothing confirmed pic.twitter.com/Yo0qxaFNfp — Ben Brissi (@benbrissi) July 5, 2022

The possible shooting in Philadelphia is the second shooting incident of the day at a 4th of July celebration, with a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, earlier today leaving six dead and dozens wounded.

