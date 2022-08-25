Marjorie Taylor Greene swatted a SECOND time in two days

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s home was ‘swatted’ for the second straight time on Thursday, police in Rome, Georgia said.

The prank caller threatened to shoot police if they came to the door and told cops that they were a transgender person who just gunned down their family.

The act of ‘swatting’ refers to falsely calling 911 to someone’s home in an effort to get police officers or other first responders to swarm their property.

Cops got a call that appeared to come from a suicide help hotline shortly before 3am on Thursday, the police report obtained by DailyMail.com states.

Greene herself answered the door when police arrived, at which point the responding officers told her why they were there.

The caller gave the name ‘Wayne Greene’ but ‘came in as though it was from a suicide crisis center but it was not through a phone, it was from an internet chat,’ the police report states.

The person told officers that they ‘came out as transgender and claimed they shot the family’ and threatened that ‘if anyone tried to stop me from shooting myself, I will shoot them,’ according to the report.

It’s not clear if this incident is linked to the first.

It comes after Greene‘s home was ‘swatted’ in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to local police and the congresswoman herself.

The Rome Police Department said officers ‘responded to a 911 call reference to a subject being shot multiple times at an address within the city limits.’

The police report obtained by DailyMail.com specifies that the person said a man had been shot and that a woman and children could still be in the home.

The person who called was apparently angry over Greene’s stance on transgender Americans.

Police said the first of two 911 calls led them to discover ‘this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene.’

‘She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as “swatting,”‘ the statement reads.

It continues on to say officers ‘received a second call from the suspect who was using a computer generated voice stating that he/she was upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view on transgender youth rights.’

The accompanying police report states that the person told officers they were linked to a website ‘that supports cyberstalking.’

It also suggests that the person is local to Richmond, Virginia.

In a tweet just before 9am, the Donald Trump ally thanked her local police department and promised more information would be revealed.

‘Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come,’ Greene wrote on Twitter.

Her office confirmed that a ‘political attack’ took place on Greene’s home in a statement to DailyMail.com.

‘Right now, Congresswoman Greene’s safety is our number one concern. Late last night, she was a victim of a political attack on her family and home,’ Greene’s office said.

‘Whoever who committed this violent crime will face the full extent of the law.’

The act of ‘swatting’ generally entails making a prank call to emergency services to get law enforcement to descend on somebody’s home.

Greene has led GOP criticism of federal law enforcement in recent weeks ever since the FBI’s unannounced search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

In the early hours of August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant on the Palm Beach mansion in an operation linked to classified documents sought by the National Archives.

Trump’s allies like Greene and GOP Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik decried the raid as a weaponization of the Justice Department and have demanded consequences for Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

It’s prompted criticism from other Republicans who cite federal warnings of an increased wave of violent threats against federal law enforcement workers in the FBI raid’s fallout.

