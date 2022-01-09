McDonald’s Kiosk Denies Man Service Over Vaccine Status

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Highly vaccinated and “boosted” Israel was among the world’s first countries to impose a vaccine passport requirement on its population, which the government calls a ‘Green Pass’. And yet the pandemic has continued there unabated, and all that average citizens are left with is immensely curtailed freedoms.

As a glaring case in point, Israelis apparently can’t even order a Big Mac from an automatic kiosk at McDonald’s unless their Green Pass status is up to date. Most recently, this means a citizen has to have not just been double-jabbed, but they have to have received the booster. This also as Israel has approved a second booster for the immunocompromised and elderly. Watch the absurdity unfold:

Welcome to Israel’s draconian rules pic.twitter.com/9ryjbTKi2V — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2022

“Mcdonald’s appears to be the first food provider in Israel to deny customers who do not have proof of vaccination,” one local news source comments on the disturbing video.

“Activist Shlomo Walfish went to the McDonald’s in Bet Shemesh to try to order food,” the report descsribed. “The computer that takes orders then denied him service after selecting that he does not have a green passport.”

With the green pass system, other public venues like bars, gyms, and theaters are denying people access; however, this could be a first example of a machine literally being programed to halt service to unvaccinated people – or at least those without proper vaccine “credentials”.

And we are being told this is all in the name of public “health” and “safety”… No Covid passport = no food.

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/watch-mcdonalds-kiosk-denies-man-service-over-vaccine-status