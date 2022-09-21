Meet The Great Reset King – Charles III

The Expose – by Rhoda Wilson

For decades, attempts have been made to use climate change to justify radical policy changes. But “The Great Reset” is the most ambitious and radical plan the world has seen in more than a generation.

In June 2020, the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) and then-Prince Charles (“Charles”) launched The Great Reset. In an article announcing its launch, Klaus Schwab wrote that “all aspects of our societies and economies” must be “revamped,” from education to social contracts and working conditions. “Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed … In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

Charles said: “We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from this [coronavirus] crisis — its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change … It is an opportunity we have never had before and may never have again.”

Shortly after the launch, The Hill wrote: “Although many details about The Great Reset won’t be rolled out until the World Economic Forum meets in Davos in January 2021, the general principles of the plan are clear: The world needs massive new government programs and far-reaching policies … Or put another way, we need a form of socialism.”

Now that more details have been revealed, we would argue The Great Reset is more like a radical form of totalitarian communism.

Charles The Great Resetter

In January 2020, six months before the launch of The Great Reset, Charles attended WEF’s annual meeting at Davos for the first time in 30 years.

“It is [WEF’s] mission [to “improve the state of the world”], and the urgent need to shape the next 50 years, that has inspired me to be with you here today, after an absence of 30 years … We are in the midst of a crisis that is now, I hope, well understood. Global warming, climate change, and the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats humanity has ever faced,” Charles said.

Charles launched three related instruments at Davos 2020: the Terra Carta, the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Sustainable Markets Council.

When The Great Reset was officially launched in June 2020, it was not by Schwab or Bill Gates but by Charles, then-Prince of Wales and heir apparent to the British throne.

His official website announced on 3 June 2020: “Today, through HRH’s Sustainable Markets Initiative and the World Economic Forum, The Prince of Wales launched a new global initiative, The Great Reset.”

And a royal tweet declared: “#TheGreatReset initiative is designed to ensure businesses and communities ‘build back better’ by putting sustainable business practices at the heart of their operations as they begin to recover from the coronavirus pandemic” and attached the video below.

WEF released a video on the same day to mark the launch of The Great Reset. In it, Charles stressed that the plan – including “green” policies that would suffocate businesses and individual freedoms worldwide – is a matter of urgency. He noted that this would involve net zero carbon emissions and the use of carbon pricing to achieve it. According to The World Bank:

Carbon pricing is an instrument that captures the external costs of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – the costs of emissions that the public pays for, such as damage to crops, health care costs from heat waves and droughts, and loss of property from flooding and sea level rise – and ties them to their sources through a price, usually in the form of a price on the carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted. The World Bank: Carbon Pricing Dashboard

Essentially, it is a carbon dioxide tax – a price tag on all aspects of our lives and, ultimately, all life on Earth. We, as with all aerobic life – whether on land, in the air or in water – emit carbon dioxide as a by-product of respiration or when we exhale. Breathing is a natural and necessary part of life. How far is their proposed carbon tax prepared to go? What price will they put on our heads? And who benefits financially?

The answers to these questions are open-ended but, as you will work out from the next section of this article, Charles has been positioning the British monarchy to take control, capitalise and benefit from the carbon taxes they intend to enforce.

On WEF’s YouTube channel there is only a short excerpt from Charles’ 5-minute speech to mark the launch of The Great Reset. The full speech is below.

Royal Family Life: Prince Charles tells of golden opportunity for ‘Great Reset’ due to coronavirus, 3 June 2020 (5 mins)

Read more: King Charles helped organise original Great Reset meeting with World Economic Forum during Covid-19, LifeSite News, 9 September 2020

Charles the Eco-Fascist

As The Telegraph reported last week, Charles will continue to push the green agenda from the throne, however, he will “highlight” rather than campaign in the manner he has done for decades. In his first televised address to the nation last Friday, Charles said:

“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”

The Telegraph: King Charles III addresses the nation for the first time, 9 September 2022 (9 mins)

As The Telegraph reported, it is unlikely the monarch will attend COP27. It is also unlikely that he will abandon his life’s work.

During COP27 climate talks later this year, The Terra Carta Action Forum, a 10-year “recovery plan” for the private sector – is due to take place. It is being hosted by the King’s Sustainable Markets Initiative (“SMI”).

SMI is a collaboration between Charles and WEF and was launched by Charles at Davos 2020 under the mandate of the Terra Carta. The SMI and Terra Carta are two of the three instruments Charles launched simultaneously, the third being the Sustainable Markets Council.

The Terra Carta

The Terra Carta, deriving its name from the historic Magna Carta, is a 17-page “Earth Charter” created by Charles and released on 11 January 2021. It asserts that the “fundamental rights and values of nature” must be placed at the core of the global economy. It aims to raise and invest $10 billion (£7.3 billion) over the next decade. The voluntary framework commits companies and investors to ensure their businesses are aligned with preserving the world’s biodiversity (protecting 50% of the biosphere by mid-century) and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

In the video below, Gardner Goldsmith explained what Charles’ Terra Carta means for the 800-year-old Magna Carta.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Liberty Conspiracy: Climate Fear King Charles’ ‘Terra Carta’ v Magna Carta, 13 September 2022 (15 mins)

In the lead-up to the COP26 Charles continued his Terra Carta campaign. Sir Jony Ive, of the Royal College of Art, partnered with Charles to host the Terra Carta Design Lab at COP26. The goal was to work with students to “create small designs that can make a big impact for the world’s transition to a sustainable future”. Topics that students addressed include reducing greenhouse gases, increasing biodiversity, and supporting environmentally-focused economic development for developing countries.

According to SMI’s website, the Lab was made possible through the support of SMI’s partners: Royal College of Art, The Climate Pledge, Octopus Energy and Bank of America. The Climate Pledge was co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019. Global Optimism was co-founded by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac after leaving their employment at the United Nations in 2016. They were both involved in the process that secured the Paris Agreement on climate change.

One of the four winners of the Terra Carta Design Lab was ZELP for designing a wearable device for cattle to neutralise methane emissions in real-time. SMI claims that 1.6 billion cattle, each exhaling 400 litres of methane per day, are one of the single leading causes of global warming – a claim which is refuted and makes ZELP’s designers appear more than a little crazy.

Sustainable Markets Initiative

In his speech at Davos 2020, Charles said:

“With 2020 being seen as the “super year”, kick-starting a decade of action for people and planet, there is also an opportunity to bring sustainable markets into focus in each of this year’s major global meetings … It is my greatest possible hope that you will join me this year in accelerating the transition to sustainable markets and rapid decarbonisation.”

The SMI’s mission is to “build a coordinated global effort to enable the private sector to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.” So far, over 500 CEOs have pledged their support and 47 organisations have been given the Terra Carta “Seal.”

