Mexican Official Reports that over 13 Million Migrants Crossed From Mexico to U.S. During AMLO Presidency

By Allan Wall

President AMLO (Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador) is nearing the end of his presidency, so summaries and analyses of his term are coming out.

Here’s one from a Mexican official, who reports that during AMLO’s presidency, over 13 million migrants crossed from Mexico into the United States over the two countries’ common border.

From Efe via Telemundo: “During the presidency of Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, more than 13 million migrants crossed the border between Mexico and the United States, with Ciudad Juarez and El Paso (Texas) being some of the most critical points in the migratory flow, reported the Director General of the Coordinación de Oficinas de Representación [Coordination of Offices of Representation] del [of the] Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM), Héctor Martínez Castuera.“

The INM is the Mexican federal government’s immigration agency.

“During the period between December of 2018 [when AMLO became president] and September of 2024 [second to last month of his presidency] the northern border of Mexico has established itself as the nerve center for migrants coming from various countries, principally of Central America, South America and the Caribbean, who seek to arrive to the United States with the purpose of finding better opportunities.”

If you break that down by U.S. presidents, Trump was president when AMLO became president until January 20th, 2021, when Biden became president, and is still president.

So that’s AMLO-Trump for 2 years and 7 weeks; and AMLO-Biden for 3 years and 8 months.

About Ciudad Juarez:

Ciudad Juarez, which adjoins El Paso, Texas, has been one of the principal migratory thoroughfares, where thousands of persons wait in shelters, improvised camps or outdoors, to cross the Rio Bravo [Rio Grande] and request asylum in U.S. territory.

“I think that no border is prepared for 5 million persons, neither that of Mexico, nor of the United States, nor that of Colombia. These are global conditions. I understand that there are things that are being done to facilitate their not having to arrive here (at the border) to request asylum, but the world is not ready for the migrant wave”, said Guillermo Asian, spokesman of the Fideicomiso para la Competitividad y Seguridad Ciudadana (Ficosec) [Trust for Competitiveness and Citizen Security].