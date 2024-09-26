“I never saw that crap. That was not happening before,” Fisher tells Holehouse. “The crap that they say is ‘rare,’ became not rare after the shots.”

"[After the C19-jab rollout] I started running these calls to hospitals that were needing me to transfer out these near-septic people, mostly men, that were having their genitals rot off. Like, imagine your genitals having gangrene and rotting off."

EMT Harry Fisher… pic.twitter.com/xG0QBOdwRe

— Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) August 18, 2024