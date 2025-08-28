Minnesota School Mass Shooter Identified As Robin Westman

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Update (1348ET): An absolutely tragic mass shooting unfolded at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, leaving an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old dead in the pews and injuring 17 others.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters that the shooter took his own life in the rear of Annunciation Catholic Church.

“Children are dead; there are families that have a deceased child; you cannot put into words the gravity, tragedy or absolute pain of the situation,” Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis said at the news conference.

The New York Post is reporting that the shooter has been identified as “Robin Westman.”

According to NYPost, Westman maintained a YouTube account that featured a video displaying multiple weapons.

One screenshot from the video showed a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun, with text on one magazine reading “kill Donald Trump.”

Benny Johnson confirmed: “Minneapolis Catholic church shooter Robin Westman was a transgender who “identified as a woman” and legally changed his name from “Robert” in 2020.”

Some big-name X accounts posted what they believe are screenshots from Westman’s video.

Authorities responded to a horrific school shooting at Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Early reports indicate that at least two people were killed and several others wounded.

Local media reports…

The city of Minneapolis posted on X that the “shooter is contained” and “no active threat to the community at this time.”

The city asked people to stay away from the area “to allow emergency personnel to help victims.”

ATF agents from the St. Paul’s field office were arriving on scene.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and law enforcement will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET.

NBC reports that before today’s school shooting, there were three deadly shootings in Minneapolis in 12 hours.

“The level of gun violence across the city within the last day is deeply unsettling,” the Minneapolis Police Department stated earlier, adding, “Across three separate multiple-victim shootings, eight people have been injured by gunfire and three have lost their lives.”

The attack at Annunciation Church would be the fourth deadly shooting in less than one day.