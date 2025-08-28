American says 15 years ago he bought this home for $130k. He worked for years rebuilding it from bad condition, putting over $120k worth of repairs into it

By Wall Street Apes

The city just reassessed his property value, his property taxes are tripling and he can’t afford his home anymore. “They come along and reassess it, my taxes are going to triple, and I did all that work on my own. I busted my ass inside and out, landscaping, f*cking roof, gutted half the place.

It’s getting to the point where I can’t even afford to buy. Live in a house that I bought almost 15 years ago. The price of everything has doubled. Vehicles double, you know the deal. Groceries double, insurances double, including vehicle insurance.”

