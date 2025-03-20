Minnesota state Sen Justin Eichorn arrested for attempting to solicit sex from a minor

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A Republican Minnesota state senator has been arrested on child sex crime charges. Justin David Eichorn, 40, of Grand Rapids, was taken into custody on March 17 bu police and faces pending felony charges of soliciting a person under 18 years old to practice prostitution.

Eichorn has been booked into the Bloomington Police Department Jail awaiting transfer to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.

According to Bloomington Police, Eichorn allegedly arranged to meet a 17-year-old girl for sex he met online who was an undercover police detective. He was taken into custody without incident at the 8300 block of Normandale Avenue in Bloomington.

“As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up,” BPD Chief Booker Hodges said in a press release. “I have always advocated stiffer penalties for these types of offenses….We need our state legislature to take this case and this type of conduct more seriously.”

Minnesota Senate Republicans released a statement in response to Eichorn’s arrest and called for his resignation. “We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation. Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family,” the statement said.

State House Republican leaders echoed similar sentiments, writing in a statement, “Given the seriousness of the charges, Senator Eichorn should resign. While he is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard.”

This case remains an active investigation, according to Bloomington Police.