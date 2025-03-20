Latest Gaza Airstrikes Result in ‘Largest Single-Day Child Death Toll in Past Year’ – UNICEF

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) chief denounced Israel’s deadly airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday which killed more than 130 children, saying it was “the largest single-day child death toll in the last year.”

“Reports and images emerging from the Gaza Strip following today’s attacks are beyond horrifying,” Catherine Russel said in a statement.

“Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed, including more than 130 children, representing one of the largest single-day child death toll in the last year,” she added.

Russel pointed out that some of the strikes reportedly hit makeshift shelters with sleeping children and families, “another deadly reminder that nowhere is safe in Gaza.”

Israel renewed airstrikes on Monday, killing over 400 Palestinians, officially violating the ceasefire deal that came into effect on January 19.

‘Fear and Death’

The UNICEF chief stressed that “the latest attacks come as “lifesaving aid” remains blocked from entering Gaza, compounding the risks to children.

It has been sixteen days since the last truck delivering humanitarian aid crossed into Gaza. In addition, electricity has been cut to the main desalination plant, significantly reducing the amount of potable water, she noted.

“Today, Gaza’s one million children – who have endured more than 15 months of war – have been plunged back into a world of fear and death. The attacks and the violence must stop – now,” Russel stated.

She urged “all parties to immediately reinstate the ceasefire,” and called on countries “with influence to use their leverage to ensure the situation does not further deteriorate, adding that International humanitarian law must be respected by all parties.

Ceasefire Broken

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.