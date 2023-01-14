Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Announces New mRNA Shot to Treat Heart Failure Patients
“We are now in a super exciting program where we inject mRNA in people's heart after a heart attack to grow back new blood vessels and re-vascularize the heart"https://t.co/kI3afoLU89 pic.twitter.com/zNw4rQN0Lv
— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 11, 2023
They don’t miss a beat.
Neither do we.
Reminds me of what a psych professor once told me–“the purpose of psychiatry is to keep people mentally ill.” So the purpose of the (allopathic) medical profession is to keep people physically ill….