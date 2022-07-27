“Monkeypox” is only circulating in countries where the Pfizer Vaccine has been distributed & is being used to advance a Technocratic Great Reset

The Expose

Since around the middle of May 2022, you will have most likely heard or seen the word Monkeypox mentioned numerous times in the mainstream media.

If you haven’t then you’re about to.

This is because on Saturday 23rd July 2022, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros, overruled the World Health Organization to single-handedly declare the alleged monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. (Source)

Allegedly, for the first time since its discovery among humans in Africa over 50 years ago, the monkeypox virus is circulating throughout several countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia and most of Europe all at the same time.

But it just so happens that every single country where monkeypox is allegedly circulating is also a country that has distributed the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to its population; excluding some countries in Africa where the disease has been endemic for the past 50 or so years.

The World Health Organization has not received a single report of monkeypox from any country in the world where the Pfizer vaccine was not administered.

Why is this?

Well, it’s most definitely not because we’re witnessing what we will soon be told is a second pandemic to hit the world within the past two years.

It’s because we’re seeing the consequences of injecting millions of people with an experimental mRNA injection that causes untold damage to the immune system, and public health authorities are now scrambling to cover up Covid-19 vaccine-induced shingles and using it as an opportunity to advance their technocratic agenda of implementing ‘The Great Reset’.

Click on the below image and take a good long look to compare which countries have reported cases of monkeypox to the W.H.O. since May 2022, and which countries have distributed the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

Every single country that has reported cases of monkeypox has also distributed the Pfizer jab. And there are only a handful of countries where the Pfizer jab has been administered that haven’t reported a case of monkeypox to the W.H.O.

Human monkeypox was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a 9-year-old boy. Since then, human cases of monkeypox have been reported in 11 African countries. It wasn’t until 2003 that the first monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa was recorded, and this was in the United States.

Do you not find it curious how in the space of 50 years, monkeypox has never really gotten off the ground outside of a couple of countries in Africa, but then within two years of the alleged emergence of Covid-19, monkeypox is suddenly in every Western nation and being hyped up by public health authorities, the mainstream media and the World Health Organization?

Do you not find it curious how every country reporting cases of monkeypox has also distributed the Pfizer vaccine to its population?

If you don’t then we urge you to please stop watching BBC News, because how the world appears to you is absolute fiction.

According to a scientific study published in 1988, it’s virtually impossible to distinguish between monkeypox and chickenpox. And chickenpox is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, and just like its close relative the herpes simplex virus, it becomes a lifelong resident in the body.

And like its other cousin, genital herpes, varicella may be silent for many years, hiding out inside nerve cells and can reactivate later, wreaking havoc in the form of the excruciating skin disorder, shingles, which is a blistering, burning skin rash.

What you’re being told is “monkeypox” is really Covid-19 vaccine-induced herpes infection, shingles, autoimmune blistering disease and other ailments brought on by a weakened immune system caused by Covid-19 vaccination.

According to the CDC Wonder Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database, as of June 3rd 2022, the CDC has processed 18,026 reports relating to herpes and shingle infections that have occurred as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections.

Meanwhile, according to the same VAERS database, the CDC only received 1,052 reports relating to herpes/shingle infections that have occurred as adverse reactions to all available Flu jabs between the years 2008 and 2020.

This figure alone shows there has been a 1,614% increase in adverse events related to herpes/shingles because of the Covid-19 injections.

This isn’t because more Covid-19 injections have been administered.

According to the CDC, 1.7 billion Flu jabs were administered between 2008 and 2020 (source). But according to ‘Our World in Data’, only 588.04 million Covid-19 jabs were administered in the USA as of May 27th 2022.

Now that we know these figures we can use them to calculate the rate of adverse events related to herpes/shingles infections per 1 million doses administered.

The results are as follows –

he available data shows the rate of adverse events relating to herpes/shingles infections per 1 million doses of Covid-19 injection administered is 4,925% higher than the rate of adverse events relating to herpes/shingles infections per 1 million doses of Flu vaccine administered.

Therefore, this official U.S. Government data proves that Covid-19 vaccination increases a person’s risk of developing Shingles by 4,925% at the very least.

The confidential Pfizer documents that the FDA attempted to delay releasing by 75 years also list another condition that has extreme similarities to monkeypox: autoimmune blistering disease.

The condition is hidden within the 9 page long list of adverse events of special interest at the end of Pfizer’s reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf document.

Autoimmune blistering disease causes blisters on the skin and mucous membranes throughout the body. It can affect the mouth, nose, throat, eyes, and genitals. It is not fully understood but “experts” believe that it is triggered when a person who has a genetic tendency to get this condition comes into contact with an environmental trigger. This might be a chemical or a medicine. Such as the Pfizer Covid-19 injection?

Those same Pfizer documents also list herpes viral infections as adverse events of special interest in relation to the mRNA Covid-19 injection.

By the end of February 2021, just 2 months after the Pfizer vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation in both the USA and UK, Pfizer has received 8,152 reports relating to herpes infection, and 18 of these had already led to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

Why is the Pfizer vaccine causing all these diseases that bear remarkable similarities to the alleged monkeypox disease we’re all being told about? It’s because it decimates the natural immune system.

The following chart shows the Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated population in England according to data found in the UK Health Security Agency’s Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance reports of 2022 –

Data shows that vaccine effectiveness fell month on month since at least the beginning of 2022, with the lowest effectiveness recorded among 60-69-year-olds at a shocking minus-391%. This age group also experienced the sharpest decline, falling from minus-104.69% in week 3.

A negative vaccine effectiveness indicates immune system damage because vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine. It is a measure of a vaccine recipient’s immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

Why isn’t it a measure of the Covid-19 vaccine? Because the injection invades our cells, and manipulates our DNA, instructing it to create millions of the alleged spike protein of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. The immune system then attempts to rid the body of these spike proteins and the theory is that it should remember to do it again in the future if it ever encounters the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

So if the immune system is not only failing to do that but doing a far worse job than the immune system of an unvaccinated person, as the above UKHSA data proves, this means the Covid-19 injections have damaged and are continuing to damage the immune system over a long period of time.

This is in turn leading to flare-ups of herpes infections resulting in conditions such as shingles, auto-immune blistering disease and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, and you are being told it is monkeypox.

But you’re not just being told this to cover it up, the authorities are also using it to advance their technocratic agenda.

A hidden alliance of political and corporate leaders exploited the alleged Covid-19 pandemic with the aim of crashing national economies and paving the way to introducing a global digital currency. These leaders include President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

“Monkeypox” is going to allow them to reintroduce a campaign of fear and enforce further Draconian restrictions, and it is their ticket to implementing a digital identity / social credit system in which the basic human rights that we have all taken from granted will be lost forever.

Since the turn of the year, numerous countries have announced plans to expand online censorship, introduce what are in effect social credit systems, and implement digital identities whilst floating the idea of introducing national digital currencies.

Here’s a list of articles relating to just a few examples –

But for this to work, the authorities, which have been infiltrated by World Economic Forum technocrats (source), need the public to be on side.

And they know through the mass majority of people’s unquestioning compliance with Covid-19 restrictions over the past two years that this won’t be a problem, especially when they have the bought and paid for mainstream media to help them.

The Expose