Montana CPS removes teen from family after they refuse to go along with sex change

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

A 14-year-old girl in Montana has been removed from her father and step-mother’s custody after they opposed a series of moves made by the state and healthcare professionals to undermine their parental authority and facilitate a sex change for the girl.

The child, who identifies as a male named Leo but is female, was eventually placed in the custody of Child and Family Services, who have since decided to send her to live with her biological mother in Canada.

In an interview with Reduxx, Krista and Todd Kolstad explained that the ordeal began in August 2023, when their daughter Jennifer’s school called claiming that she had tried to kill herself with toilet bowl cleaner and painkillers.

Despite knowing that there was no way this was true, they took her to the hospital. Sure enough, the toxicology reports revealed no abnormalities. While there, however, medical personnel referred to the teen using male pronouns, because they must “do what the patient tells them.”

Krista said that during Jennifer’s stay at the hospital, the teen was repeatedly informed about “gender-affirming” care, including double mastectomy surgery to give the female chest a flat look, and that her motherly concerns were dismissed.

Eventually a joint decision was made to let Jennifer spend time at a treatment facility to receive counselling, however even though there were numerous options in Montana, they were told she could also go to Wyoming, where, Krista soon discovered, “gender-affirming” care was accessible to minors without parental consent.

Jennifer was originally given a bed in Montana, but not long after it was decided, against Krista and Todd’s wishes, that she would go to Wyoming. A short time later, Child and Family Services showed up with police and took her out of their care.

In September, Jennifer returned to Montana and was put in a Youth Dynamics group home for six to nine months. That term was cut short, however, when on January 19, 2024, a judge ordered Krista and Todd to relinquish custody to CFS, who have since told them that Jennifer will be sent to her biological mother, Christine, in Ontario.

“We were told that letting Jennifer transition and live as a boy was in her ‘therapeutic best interest’ and because we aren’t willing to follow that recommendation, the court gave CFS custody of Jennifer for six months,” Krista told Reduxx, adding that Christine “has never really been apart of [Jennifer’s] life,” and has a history of abusive behavior.

Krista and Todd have been held in contempt of court for speaking out against the state’s handling of the situation but have vowed to continue the fight. A GiveSendGo was launched to help them.

It reads: “I am setting up this GiveSendGo campaign for my brother and sister-in-law, who have fallen victim to the forced trans ideology, government and medical tyranny that resulted in the medical kidnapping of their 14-year-old child in Montana, facilitated by Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow, MT, along with Montana CPS. They have been threatened, intimidated, mocked, had their characters attacked, and custody is being stripped from them because they did not consent to transitioning a 14-year-old child in mental crisis. They need our help to meet the mounting expenses and legal fees as they fight to get their daughter back in a system that has become corrupt and weaponized against families. Will you please help us and stand with them? If this can happen in Montana of all places, none of us are safe, and neither are our children. Help us bring Holly home.”

An update was issued on January 29, saying “KOLSTAD FAMILY STATEMENT: Krista and Todd originally had a YouTube video detailing the series of events that resulted in the kidnapping of their child. They were threatened by the judge with contempt of court and prison time if they didn’t remove it. (?!?!?!) Then someone (not the Kolstads) uploaded it to Rumble. You may find it there, but due to threats they cannot personally share it at this time, and have no control over its dissemination online, as they are not the ones who posted it on Rumble. Please pray for them.”